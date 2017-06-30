PARIS, June 30 Financial market and private
sector debt risks have increased and should remain high through
the rest of the year, the Bank of France said on Friday in a
biannual report on risks to the French financial system.
The French central bank said there was an "unprecedented
de-correlation" between markets and political risk which could
lead to a surge in risk premiums in the case of an unforeseen
shock.
It also called for caution in the coming months on corporate
and household debt, which has been growing rapidly in France
amid low interest rates.
However, the Bank of France said interest rates represented
a lower level of risk for the financial sector than six months
ago although it also urged financial institutions to remain
prepared for both the possibilities that rates stay low and that
they rise rapidly.
Meanwhile, regulatory risks to the financial sector were
judged to be only moderate and were expected to remain so for
the rest of the year.
