NEW YORK Oct 14 Standard & Poor's on Friday cut the rating of French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) as part of a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which it sees as being hit by tougher economic and funding conditions.

S&P cut BNP Paribas' long-term credit rating to AA-minus from AA as it revised France's banking industry country risk assessment, or BICRA, to Group 2 from the lower-risk Group 1.

"We see weaker economic prospects for Europe, including the peripheral countries to which some French banks are significantly exposed," S&P said in a statement. "We expect lower earnings due to this more difficult environment and higher funding costs."

The ratings agency, which downgraded 10 Spanish banks two days ago, including giants Santander and BBVA, said it believes French banks will increase their capital ratios by 2013.

"But until then we are placing more emphasis on their currently moderate capital positions in our ratings," it said.

Despite that, S&P affirmed the ratings of the other four largest French banks -- BPCE, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit Mutuel and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) -- saying it expects extraordinary government support for them.

