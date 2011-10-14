(Adds detail from S&P statement; background)
NEW YORK Oct 14 Standard & Poor's on Friday
cut the rating of French bank BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA) as part of
a downward revision of the country's banking sector, which it
sees as being hit by tougher economic and funding conditions.
S&P cut BNP Paribas' long-term credit rating to AA-minus
from AA as it revised France's banking industry country risk
assessment, or BICRA, to Group 2 from the lower-risk Group 1.
"We see weaker economic prospects for Europe, including the
peripheral countries to which some French banks are
significantly exposed," S&P said in a statement. "We expect
lower earnings due to this more difficult environment and
higher funding costs."
The ratings agency, which downgraded 10 Spanish banks two
days ago, including giants Santander and BBVA, said it believes
French banks will increase their capital ratios by 2013.
"But until then we are placing more emphasis on their
currently moderate capital positions in our ratings," it said.
Despite that, S&P affirmed the ratings of the other four
largest French banks -- BPCE, Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), Credit
Mutuel and Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) -- saying it expects
extraordinary government support for them.
The outlook on all five banks is stable, S&P said.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by James Dalgleish)