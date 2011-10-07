YEREVAN Oct 7 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said he would discuss the issue of possible capital injections for banks when he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel this Sunday in Berlin.

A nosedive in French banking stocks in recent weeks, coming on the back of concern expressed by the International Monetary Fund about European banks' capital levels, has raised the spectre of the French state having to step in and help recapitalise its banks.

"I will have the pleasure of being in Berlin on Sunday. That will be the place to talk about recapitalising banks," Sarkozy told a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia, on Friday during a brief trip to the Caucasus. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Catherine Bremer; Editing by Michael Roddy)