YEREVAN Oct 7 French President Nicolas Sarkozy said recapitalising banks could be an issue for discussion when he meets German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday in Berlin.

A nosedive in French banking stocks in recent weeks, coming on the back of concern expressed by the International Monetary Fund about European banks' capital levels, has raised the spectre of the French state having to step in and help recapitalise its banks.

"I will have the pleasure of being in Berlin on Sunday. That will be the more appropriate place to talk about recapitalising banks," Sarkozy told a news conference in Yerevan, Armenia, on Friday during a brief trip to the Caucasus.

The European Union's executive arm said on Thursday that it would present a plan for member states to coordinate a recapitalization of their banks.

The European Central Bank threw a lifeline to commercial banks on Thursday by providing longer-term cheap money for the growing number of European lenders which have seen wholesale funding dry up as market confidence ebbs.

The moves came amid fears that Greece, the most heavily indebted euro zone state, may default within months, setting off a chain reaction of sovereign downgrades and bank failures.

In Washington, meanwhile, U.S. President Barack Obama urged European leaders to act faster to tackle the sovereign debt crisis as uncertainty was hitting global markets and posed the biggest headwind to the U.S. economy. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Catherine Bremer and James Reagan; Editing by Maria Golovnina)