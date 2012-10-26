PARIS Oct 26 Shares of BNP Paribas
fell alongside those of domestic rivals after Standard & Poor's
cut BNP's credit rating and said French banks were vulnerable to
a protracted recession in the eurozone.
Although BNP's smaller listed rivals Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole escaped a ratings cut,
their outlook was cut to "negative" from "stable" by S&P.
The agency cited an array of economic risks including an
overheated property market in France and government savings
reforms.
BNP, France's No. 1 listed bank, fell 3.1 percent to 38.39
euros in early Friday trade, behind SocGen and Credit Agricole,
respectively down 3.7 and 3.4 percent.
They were among the biggest decliners in the STOXX Europe
600 bank index, down 1.5 percent.
While French banks have been cutting costs and slashing
their exposure to peripheral, crisis-wracked eurozone economies
like Greece - helping their shares gain 30 to 45 percent
year-to-date - they have among the biggest cross-border
exposures to Italy, which is in recession.
($1 = 0.7716 euros)
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Blaise Robinson; Editing by
David Holmes)