LONDON, May 15 (IFR) - French banks are working on a proposal with the Banque de France that would see SME loans from different institutions pooled together, with covered bond-style instruments issued from the pool, according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.

This structure would not be a securitisation, and would work similarly to how Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH) funds mortgages. The working group is targeting an issue before the end of the third quarter.

In CRH, French banks share the equity and take loans from the issuance vehicle in proportion to the mortgage assets they pledge to it. CRH funds the loans to the banks using covered bonds, which are duration matched.

These loans appear on CRH's balance sheet as promissory notes, and investors in CRH bonds have recourse through to the underlying mortgages backing the bank loans.

If a credit institution defaults, CRH can take the mortgage portfolio, and, if necessary, call on its shareholders for backup lines up to 5% of its total outstanding loans. Banks are required to overcollateralize their loans by 25%.

The proposed SME vehicle would use the legal format of a French securitisation SPV, a Fonds Commun de Titrisation, but would be untranched.

Like CRH, which is rated Aaa/AAA, such bonds would be intended as high quality collateral for repo at the ECB and in the private market, helping to ease the shortage of safe assets.

However, they may not be rated formally, as regulators in France and elsewhere are trying to reduce dependence on rating agencies. (Reporting By Owen Sanderson, editing by Anil Mayre, Julian Baker)