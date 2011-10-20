PARIS Oct 20 A meeting of euro zone leaders planned this Sunday to tackle the region's sovereign debt crisis will be decisive, Frederic Oudea, head of Societe Generale and chairman of the French Banking Federation (FBF), told Radio Classique on Thursday.

"It is a key meeting, and there are expectations, and I think there will be a satisfactory response," Oudea said, adding that he hoped the summit would put an end to uncertainty over the plan to rescue Greece.

Oudea added that France's banks were not asking for public funds as they come under pressure to recapitalise.

French President Nicolas Sarkozy flew to Frankfurt on Wednesday for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in an attempt to break the deadlock over how to increase the firepower of the region's bailout fund.

