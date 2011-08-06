(Repeats)
* France trusts US to get out of tough period --finmin
* Baroin says one needs to remain "cool headed"
PARIS, Aug 6 France has faith in the ability of
the United States to get out of this "difficult period" and it
is too early to say if a G7 meeting will be brought forward,
Finance Minister Francois Baroin told French iTele on Saturday.
Reacting to the downgrading of the United States' credit
rating by Standard & Poor's, Baroin said: "France for its
part... has complete faith in the solidity of the U.S. economy.
"The unemployment numbers published yesterday showed a
positive shift, better than expected, so it is going in the
right direction," he added.
Baroin recalled that under President Bill Clinton, the
United States had defaulted on its debt payments for a few days.
"Therefore, one should not dramatise, one needs to remain
cool-headed, one should look at the fundamentals."
