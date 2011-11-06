PARIS Nov 6 France's finance minister expressed caution on Sunday over France's 2012 growth forecast, and said the government would continue its policy of reducing tax havens.

When asked by RTL radio whether France would meet its 1 percent growth target for 2012, Baroin said:

"Caution is required in France, it's required in Germany which herself corrected growth forecasts in the same proportions as we did with the same estimates as ours," said Baroin.

France's projected 1 percent growth for next year was just lowered last week from 1.7 percent.

"We will do everything to reach this growth objective," he said, adding that it did not all depend on France's actions.

On Monday, President Nicolas Sarkozy's centre-right government is expected to announce an additional 6 to 8 billion euros in cost cuts in light of the recently lowered growth outlook.

Baroin also said the government would continue to cut out tax havens, and said the new budget would "equitable."