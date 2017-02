PARIS Aug 6 France has complete trust in the solidity of the U.S. economy and in the U.S. government's determination to implement the Congress's plan, a source close to France's Finance Minister Francois Baroin said on Saturday.

The source, reacting to the downgrading of the United State's credit rating by Standard & Poor's, added that nothing had been decided yet on calling for an early G7 or G20 meeting to discuss the matter.

(Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey, writing by Astrid Wendlandt)