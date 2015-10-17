PARIS Oct 17 A painting by famous painter Jean-Michel Basquiat, one of the world's most coveted contemporary artists, has been stolen from an apartment in Paris, police said on Saturday.

Although police did not release the name of the painting, French media said it was worth around $10 million.

Police said there had been no sign of a break-in at the apartment located close the Elysee presidential palace and that the owner, a woman, was away when the painting disappeared. She is in the process of divorcing, the prosecutor's office added.

Basquiat, an American artist of Haitian-Puerto Rican descent died in 1988 at age 27. In 2013 his painting "Dustheads" fetched a record $48.8 million at an auction in New York. (Reporting by Simon Carraud and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Ros Russell)