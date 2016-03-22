PARIS, March 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.29 pct at 0741 GMT

AXA

The French insurer's next chief executive, Thomas Buberl, plans to bet on digital development rather than large acquisitions in order to find growth, he told the Financial Times.

AIRBUS

The first aircraft produced in the United States by the European aerospace company took off from Mobile, Alabama on Monday and landed safely after a 3 1/2 hour flight, Airbus said.

CASINO

The French supermarket group completed the sale of its Big C Thailand unit for 3.1 billion euros.

GAMELOFT

The video games maker said it was targeting more than 350 million euros in sales in 2018, versus 256 million last year, with about 30 percent coming from advertising. The company plans to detail its strategy in an investor day starting at 1430 GMT.

