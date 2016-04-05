PARIS, April 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIRBUS

Recent glitches in the production of engine gearboxes for the A400M military transport aircraft will take several weeks or several months to resolve, the head of one of the engine consortium companies said on Tuesday.

AIR FRANCE KLM

The chief executive of Air France-KLM , Alexandre de Juniac, is stepping down to run the airline industry's main trade group, the International Air Transport Association, it was announced on Tuesday.

RENAULT

Renault will apply measures to reduce the nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions of its diesel-engined vehicles from July, the French carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

EDF

French state-controlled utility EDF will not delay its project to build nuclear reactors in Britain and its Chinese partner China General Nuclear (CGN) will share any risks related to it, EDF's Chief Executive Officer told French parliament on Tuesday.

VALLOUREC

French steel pipe maker Vallourec said on Tuesday results in the first quarter had suffered from a drop in volumes to record lows, mainly in the oil and gas business, but stuck to previously announced targets for the full year.

