PARIS, April 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.6 percent by 0609 GMT

TOTAL

The French oil and gas company announced the creation of a gas, renewables and power division, which it said will help drive its ambition to become a top renewables and electricity trading player within 20 years.

EDF

An employee shareholders group has asked the AMF market regulator to force the French state to buy out the utility's minority shareholders, in a dispute over its plans to build nuclear plants in Britain.

AIRBUS

The European planemaker is close to a deal to sell 37 of the current version of the A321 passenger jet to Delta Air Lines, two people familiar with the matter said.

A growing backlog of undelivered jets, stranded outside Airbus factories due to supplier problems, is putting pressure on cash generation for the start of the year, industry sources and analysts said.

ACCORHOTELS

Europe's largest hotel group posted higher underlying sales on Tuesday as robust demand for hotel rooms in most markets overcame a weaker performance in France and in recession-hit Brazil.

ZODIAC

Zodiac said its first-half operating profit fell to 80.4 million euros ($91 million) from 177.6 million and predicted its full-year income would be close to that of 2014/15 after a "significant improvement" in the second half.

ASML

ASML Holding a key supplier to major computer chip makers, on Wednesday reported first quarter earnings ahead of expectations, and said it expects a strong second quarter.

VOPAK

Vopak, the world's largest independent storage tank operator, on Wednesday reported a 4 percent rise in core earnings and flat sales, beating market expectations.

BARCO

Belgian digital display company Barco said on Wednesday its order book and quarterly sales had increased compared to the same period last year with growth in its units making products for hospitals and control rooms.

