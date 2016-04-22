PARIS, April 22 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PEUGEOT The French carmaker was raided by anti-fraud investigators on Thursday as part of ongoing investigations on pollutants in the automobile sector, the French carmaker said in a statement.

KERING The French luxury group's flagship Gucci brand posted a lower-than-expected rise in first-quarter sales on Thursday amid a difficult environment for the luxury sector. RENAULT The carmaker's revenue rose 11.7 percent in the first three months of the year boosted by demand for new model ranges in Europe.

ZODIAC The Frendch aircraft seat maker said it was "not for sale" after a report that larger French aerospace group Safran SAF.PA was considering making an offer.

SANOFI Britain's healthcare cost watchdog NICE said on Friday it had changed its mind and decided to recommend Sanofi's prostate cancer drug Jevtana after the French company agreed to a further discount.

BOUYGUES Longstanding chief Martin Bouygues, also a major shareholder in the industrial company, said on Thursday he would propose a succession plan over the coming months. Bouygues will be 64 in May. He and his family hold a stake of over 20 percent in the telecoms to construction conglomerate.

EDF The French power utility named Xavier Griffe as its new finance director, replacing Thomas Piquemal, who quit in March over concerns the Hinkley Point nuclear project in the UK would overstretch the company's balance sheet. Griffe, 47 and already an executive at the company, has been doing the job on a temporary basis since Piquemal's departure. In a separate development with regard to the Hinkley Point plan which has divided opinion within the company, EDF's works council said in a statement it wanted to be consulted on the subject and threatened to take legal action if it was not. A board meeting was due to take place later on Friday.

DARTY The battle for Europe's third-largest electrical goods retailer intensified on Thursday as South Africa's Steinhoff and French rival Fnac frantically tried to outbid each other.

AGROGENERATION The farm operator stands to benefit from a boom in Ukrainian grain exports and a recovery in commodity prices after using non-bank financing and crop rotations to get through a turbulent two years, its vice-chairman said.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO The property group said first quarter sales rose 5.8 pct. bit.ly/1Qrl09r

