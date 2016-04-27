PARIS, April 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.07 pct at 0645 GMT

TOTAL

The French oil and gas major reported better-that-expected net profit in the first quarter of 2016 as high output and a strong performance in refining and chemicals helped limit the impact of a prolonged fall in oil prices.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

PSA Peugeot Citroen posted a 1.4 percent drop in first-quarter group sales, dragged down by negative currency effects, but the French carmaker said it was more optimistic about the European auto market this year.

STMICROELECTRONICS

The loss-making Franco-Italian chipmaker sees signs of recovery in the industry after reporting first quarter revenue growth in its automotive division that limited the impact of weaker sales in other units.

CAPGEMINI

The IT services company confirmed its full-year targets after first-quarter sales rose 12 percent.

THALES

The French defence group Thales has "good chances" of winning a more than 1 billion euro contract to supply sonars and communication equipments for DCNS's Australian submarine deal, its chief executive told Reuters.

SCOR

The reinsurer said first-quarter net income was broadly stable at 170 mln eur.

BIC

The pens and lighters company confirmed its 2016 targets.

CARMAT

The artificial heart maker said it completed its 50 million euro reserved capital increase.

TARKETT

U.S. private equity firm KKR has sold 5.8 percent of the floorings and sports surfaces group for 101.45 million euros through an accelerated private placement to institutional investors, bookrunner Societe Generale Corporate and Investment Banking said.

FNAC

The French retailer said it had the backing of a majority of Darty shareholders in a battle with Steinhoff for control of the London-listed electronic goods retailer.

South African furniture retailer Steinhoff said it would not raise its 160 pence per share offer for Darty, leaving the door open for Fnac.

VALEO

The French vehicle components firm reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter sales on Tuesday, lifted by demand for pricier content such as display screens, parking assistance and radar systems.

ECONOMY

French consumer confidence was stable at 94 in April, the official INSEE statistics aagency said, unchanged from March and below the average of expectations.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....