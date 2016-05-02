PARIS May 2 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
The airline's board appointed Jean-Marc Janaillac as the
Franco-Dutch airline group's new chief executive following the
resignation of Alexandre de Juniac. Frederic Gagey will stay on
as head of Air France, a spokeswoman said.
RENAULT
The carmaker stuck by its decision to pay Carlos Ghosn 7.2
million euros for 2015, defying a shareholder vote against the
chief executive's package on Friday.
AIRBUS
Airbus Helicopters said all commercial passenger flights of
helicopters similar to the Super Puma that crashed off Norway on
Friday have been suspended.
PHILIPS
The company is disappointed with the offers it has received
for its lighting unit and is leaning instead towards a stock
market listing for the business, Bloomberg reported.
CARS
French new car registrations rose 7.1 percent year-on-year
in April, with foreign carmakers' figures up 8.8 percent and
domestic ones up 5.7 percent, the CCFA automobile association
said.
