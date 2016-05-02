PARIS May 2 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

The airline's board appointed Jean-Marc Janaillac as the Franco-Dutch airline group's new chief executive following the resignation of Alexandre de Juniac. Frederic Gagey will stay on as head of Air France, a spokeswoman said.

RENAULT

The carmaker stuck by its decision to pay Carlos Ghosn 7.2 million euros for 2015, defying a shareholder vote against the chief executive's package on Friday.

AIRBUS

Airbus Helicopters said all commercial passenger flights of helicopters similar to the Super Puma that crashed off Norway on Friday have been suspended.

PHILIPS

The company is disappointed with the offers it has received for its lighting unit and is leaning instead towards a stock market listing for the business, Bloomberg reported.

CARS

French new car registrations rose 7.1 percent year-on-year in April, with foreign carmakers' figures up 8.8 percent and domestic ones up 5.7 percent, the CCFA automobile association said.

