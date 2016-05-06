PARIS May 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.62 pct at 0634 GMT

SANOFI

Sanofi said it could raise its proposed $9.3 billion deal to buy Medivation if the U.S. cancer drugmaker engaged in talks, threatening to go directly to shareholders to oust the board if not.

Two rival cholesterol-lowering injections from Sanofi and Amgen have been recommended by Britain's healthcare cost watchdog after the manufacturers offered special discounts to the country's state-run health service.

RENAULT

French carmaker Renault on Thursday said it had decided to invest over 600 million euros ($684.18 million) in a new project in Spain that includes building a new car and a new motor in its Valladolid plant in the north of the country.

Pakistan is wooing foreign car makers like Renault and Nissan with generous import duties, but convincing them to set up factories will be an uphill challenge given fears about the country's long-term political stability and security.

ETHYPHARM

French drugmaker Ethypharm has attracted tentative offers from buyout groups PAI and Bain Capital as well as from European peer Mundipharma, people familiar with the matter said.

POLITICS

French President Francois Hollande's ratings fell to a fresh low in an opinion poll published on Thursday, another sign of the challenges he faces before next year's presidential election.

