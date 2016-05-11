PARIS May 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures down 0.07 pct at 0657 GMT

EDF

The French energy company reported a 6.7 percent fall in first-quarter sales due to increasing competition, record low wholesale power prices and mild winter weather.

ALTICE, SFR

European telecommunications group Altice said first-quarter core operating profit grew 0.9 percent as its activities in Portugal and the United States offset a steep decline in profitability at its main French division, SFR.

ALSTOM

The maker of high-speed trains said it was debt free and had improved its operating margin, adding that it was counting on a record order intake to meet its 2020 targets.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French carmaker said it signed two new agreements to strengthen its strategic partnership with Dongfeng Motors, adding that Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile (DPCA) aimed to generate revenue in excess of RMB 100 billion by 2020.

NATIXIS

The French bank saw its investment banking activities start to recover in March and April after a tricky first two months of 2016, but deals are likely to dry up again ahead of Britain's referendum on EU membership, its chief executive said.

ENGIE

The French energy company said it had bought an 80 percent stake in California-based battery power storage company Green Charge Networks.

JCDECAUX

The French outdoor advertising company posted a first-quarter adjusted organic revenue growth of 10.5 percent, ahead of its forecast of around 9 percent.

