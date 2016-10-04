PARIS Oct 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 October futures up 0.01 pct at 0614 GMT

EDF

French utility will be able recover about 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion) from customers following a retroactive increase in bills decided by France's highest administrative body. The company also said it won contracts for 342 megawatts in Mexico.

SANOFI

Sanofi Pasteur, Sanofi's vaccines unit, said on Tuesday that its dengue vaccine, Dengvaxia, had received market approval in eleven countries.

AXA

French insurer AXA has no plans to merge with large rivals, its chief executive told a German newspaper, responding to recent speculation about a possible takeover of Italian peer Generali.

ALSTOM

French government will order high-speed trains from Alstom as part of a plan to plug a hole in the trainmaker's order books and keep production going at its historic Belfort plant, two sources close to the matter said.

LVMH

French cosmetics retailer Sephora will postpone the opening of several retail outlets in Iran to end-2017 from 2016 as initially planned because the right financial and political conditions are not yet in place, sources said on Monday.

French luxury group LVMH said on Tuesday it had reached a deal to buy 80 percent of German high-tech luggage maker Rimowa for 640 million euros ($716.16 million).

BONDUELLE

Bonduelle set its current operating profitability objective at 98 million to 99 million euros and its operating profit stable at 96 million to 97 million euros, both at constant exchange rates, for FY 2016/2017.

SHOWROOMPRIVE.COM

French online fashion retailer Showroomprive.com will buy Italy's Saldi Privati, a subsidiary of the Milanese group Banzai for 28 million euros, becoming the second player in online private sales in Italy.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....