WRAPUP 7-U.S. tempers part of Trump travel ban amid big protests, criticism
* Washington, New York, Los Angeles among cities with protests
PARIS Oct 5 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
SOLOCAL GROUP
CREDITORS INVOLVED IN AGREEMENT HAVE AGREED, SUBJECT TO RESOLUTARY CONDITION OF ADOPTION OF FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING PLAN, NOT TO ACCELERATE SOLOCAL`S DEBT
SFR ALTICE
France's market watchdog on Tuesday blocked an all-share buyout offer for SFR by Altice, in a rare move which Altice CEO Michel Combes said was "totally incomprehensible" and could hurt Paris as a financial centre.
AMUNDI
Europe's biggest asset manager Amundi and an Italian consortium led by Poste Italiane are seen as frontrunners vying for UniCredit's fund management arm Pioneer as the auction for the $3.35 billion unit moves to the second round of bidding.
AIR LIQUIDE
French industrial gases company Air Liquide says it has entered exclusive negotiations with Montagu Private Equity to sell Aqua Lung, a key player in personal aquatic equipment for recreational and professional use.
GROUPAMA
Groupama says telecoms operator Orange has become majority shareholder in groupama banque, owning 65 percent, after French regulator approved the deal.
BANKS
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin tells Reuters that New bank capital rules being drafted by regulators from nearly 30 countries must not put European banks at a disadvantage.
TOTAL
Ivory Coast signed a partnership pact on Tuesday to create a consortium headed by France's Total to build a liquid natural gas (LNG) import terminal that could begin receiving gas shipments by mid-2018.
Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....
* Washington, New York, Los Angeles among cities with protests
NEW YORK, Jan 29 The Federal Aviation Administration on Sunday said all Delta Air Lines Inc's domestic flights were grounded until 0100 GMT after a request from the company due to an "automation issue."
* Expects to record an operating loss for 6 months ended 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: