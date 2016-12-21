PARIS Dec 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent by 0725 GMT.

SANOFI ACTELION

Talks between Sanofi and Actelion are making progress, despite investors' anxiety as to whether the Swiss biotech firm's chief executive really wants a deal, a person with direct knowledge of situation said.

AIRBUS

Hawaiian Holdings Inc has announced an anticipated three-month delay on a delivery of A321neos from Airbus , months after the European plane manufacturer appeared to be getting back on track to its 2016 delivery goals.

ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV :

Anheuser-Busch InBev has agreed to sell its majority stake in Africa's largest Coke bottler to the Coca Cola Company for $3.15 billion, the final planned divestment following its purchase of rival brewer SABMiller.

SOCIETE GENERALE :

French bank Societe Generale announced the sale of Splitska Banka to Hungary's OTP Bank, in a deal which SocGen said would boost its capital ratios.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

A group of pilots working for the airline's low-cost subsidiary Transavia France have called for a three-day strike from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26.

VIVENDI

The French media giant said it raised its stake in Italian broadcaster Mediaset to 25.75 pct of share capital and 26.77 pct of the voting rights.

EDF

Ratings firm S&P affirmed the French state-controlled utility's 'A-/A-2' ratings, following lower 2017 earnings guidance, with a stable outlook.

EIFFAGE

The French construction group said it started the first phase of the building of the Dakar regional express train project in Senegal under a contract worth more than 370 million euros ($385 million).

VINCI

The French construction group has finalised the acquisition of 100 pct of Lamsac company, a Peruvian concessionaire-holder, and Pex, Pex, Lamsac's electronic toll collection operator, in a deal based on an enterprise value at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.56 billion).

