PARIS Jan 20 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

The French government will keep its stake in the car maker, the office of president Francois Hollande said in a tweet. The government has a 14 percent stake in the group since 2014.

EDF

France will have sufficient resources to meet power demand and no power cuts are expected at the end of this week, grid operator RTE said.

EDENRED

Colday E, a vehicle of private equity firm Colony Capital, said on Thursday it intended to sell all its remaining shares in French meal vouchers firm Edenred.

Separately, Edenred said it increased its stake in Union Tank Eckstein (UTA), A European fuel cards provider, to 51 percent by exercising a call option on 17 percent of the capital for around 83 milion euros.

