PARIS Jan 24 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0705 GMT.

ACCORHOTELS

Luxury hotel operator Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of AccorHotels and Next Century Associates signed definitive agreements for the revitalization and management of the historic Century Plaza Hotel, in Century City, Los Angeles.

AIRBUS

The head of the world's largest maker of turboprop planes, Franco-Italian ATR, raised concerns on Monday that state cash injections Canada's Bombardier has received for its jet production could distort competition in the turboprop market.

ATOS

Atos announced an Australian contract win.

EDF

The French government has reached an agreement with state-controlled utility EDF on the conditions under which the company will shut down France's oldest nuclear plant, French business daily Les Echos said on Monday.

French state-controlled utility EDF expects the first of two long-delayed EPR (European Pressurised Reactor) plants it has built in China to come online this year, an EDF executive told French business newspaper Les Echos.

FAURECIA

Faurecia renamed its Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies business Faurecia Clean Mobility to reflect its growing focus on emissions control and depollution.

PHILIPS

Medical equipment maker Philips on Tuesday disclosed a conflict with the U.S. government over defibrillators it sold prior to 2015, along with fourth quarter earnings in which it missed analysts' estimates.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....