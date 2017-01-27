PARIS Jan 27 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
LVMH
The world's biggest luxury group, posted a forecast-beating
rise in 2016 profit, as solid demand in the United States and
improving trends in Asia lifted sales in the final quarter.
PUBLICIS
The advertising firm named Arthur Sadoun to succeed Chief
Executive Maurice Levy, effective June 1. The supervisory board
proposed Levy as its new chairman.
JCDECAUX
The outdoor advertising specialist said fourth-quarter
adjusted revenue fell 0.1 percent to 982.8 million euros.
FRENCH ELECTIONS
France's Francois Fillon on Thursday said allegations his
wife was paid for a fake job were attempts to harm his
presidential bid, adding that they only strengthened his resolve
to run in the election.
The opening of a preliminary investigation is a first step
in the judicial process and does not mean that either Fillon or
his wife will eventually be charged or even placed under formal
investigation.
"Yes I will run in the (presidential) election," he said,
adding that "the only thing" that could stop him from being
candidate was if he was put under formal investigation.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....