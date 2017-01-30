PARIS Jan 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.5 percent by 0702 GMT.

EDF

A consortium of Polish energy companies has signed a memorandum of understanding with the French electricity company on the sale its Polish assets.

ENGIE

The French utility was awarded a contract for the Fadhili independent power project, a $1.2 billion cogeneration power plant in Saudi Arabia.

FRENCH POLITICS:

France's Socialists on Sunday picked leftwinger Benoit Hamon as their candidate for president, a move unlikely to help them win the election, but which could boost the campaign of popular independent centrist Emmanuel Macron.

French presidential frontrunner Francois Fillon lost ground in his campaign for this spring's election to centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron, according to a Kantar-Sofres poll of voting intentions for Le Figaro newspaper published on Sunday.

LVMH

Italian eyewear group Safilo can make up for the potential loss of design-to-distribution deals with the French luxury group through new licences and by expanding its own brands, its chief executive told Reuters.

Separately, the head of LVMH's watch business Jean-Claude Biver told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag sales of its TAG Heuer watches could go above 1 billion Swiss francs ($1 billion) in 2017.

MEDIAWAN :

French media group, formed by Xavier Niel, Matthieu Pigasse and Pierre-Antoine Capton, announced the acquisition of Groupe AB for around 270 million euros.

SANOFI

Drugmaker Sanofi named Kathleen Tregoning as its executive vice president for external affairs.

