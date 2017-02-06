PARIS Feb 6 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.1 percent by 0702 GMT.

ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels said it had begun exclusive talks to buy Travel Keys.

AIR FRANCE

Air France has swapped its remaining orders for two Airbus A380 superjumbos for three smaller A350s, Airbus confirmed on Friday, highlighting a switch towards lighter twinjets.

ALSTOM

Last year's plans by the French government to order high-speed trains from Alstom and keep production going at its Belfort site may have encountered some legal hurdles, Les Echos reported. Les Echos also added that the French industry minister said the plans with Belfort were to go ahead as originally envisaged.

AREVA

Two Japanese firms agreed to buy a combined 10 percent stake in the new company being split off from Areva for 500 million euros ($538 million) on Friday, helping a state-backed rescue of the French nuclear group.

COFACE

Payment delays in Saudi Arabia should ease gradually in 2017 after recent payouts by the government to companies, particularly builders, the regional CEO at credit insurer Coface said on Sunday.

EURONEXT

Euronext said that the average daily transaction value on Euronext cash order book for January stood at 6.46 billion euros ($7.0 billion), down -25.6 percent compared to January 2016 and down 10.8 percent from the previous month.

FRENCH ELECTION

France's far-right party leader Marine Le Pen on Sunday told thousands of flag-waving supporters chanting "This is our country!" that she alone could protect them against Islamic fundamentalism and globalisation if elected president in May.

Heavyweight centrist Francois Bayrou joined calls on Sunday for French presidential candidate Francois Fillon to withdraw from the race, as his own conservative camp mounted pressure on the back of a deepening financial scandal around his family.

French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called on U.S. scientists, academics and entrepreneurs at odds with Donald Trump's administration to move to France.

France would default on its sovereign debt if it unilaterally converted its euro-denominated obligations into new francs following a National Front election victory, a senior executive at ratings agency Standard & Poor's told The Economist.

PSA GROUP

France's PSA Group, the maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars, said on Saturday it had signed a contract to start assembling two car models in Kenya.

