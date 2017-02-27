PARIS Feb 27 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0702 GMT.

FRENCH ECONOMY:

France's jobless total rose marginally in January from February as a gradual recovery in labour market took a pause, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Friday.

FRENCH POLITICS

French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of the country's presidential election in May, two opinion polls showed on Sunday.

French Socialist presidential candidate Benoit Hamon and hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon have failed to agree on a possible alliance in the upcoming presidential election, the two men indicated on Sunday.

Francois Fillon, The Republicans' presidential candidate, on Sunday accused the French government of not doing enough to curb the violence that has hit election campaign events.

NN GROUP/DELTA LLOYD:

NN Group said it had raised its stake in Delta Lloyd to 8 percent.

SANOFI:

French drugmaker Sanofi and Swiss manufacturer Lonza will invest 270 million euros ($285 million) in a new large-scale biologics facility that will produce monoclonal antibodies by 2020, the two companies said on Monday.

