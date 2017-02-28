PARIS Feb 28 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.2 percent by 0702 GMT.

AIRBUS

Airbus said on Monday it had appointed a new head of its troubled A400M airlifter project as well as a deputy leader of its broader military aircraft business, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

FRENCH POLITICS:

Independent candidate Emmanuel Macron's campaign for the French presidency is gathering momentum, according to two polls published on Monday that showed him closing the gap with far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the first round of voting.

France's presidential pretenders will this week make mandatory campaign stops at the annual Paris farm fair as polls show farmers increasingly tempted by the far-right's Marine Le Pen when they even bother to vote at all.

ORANGE

French telecoms network operator Orange will continue to see slow growth in revenues in the Middle East and Africa this year, its regional business chief said.

THALES:

France's Thales reported a slightly brisker than expected 11 percent increase in operating earnings for 2016 and predicted further growth in profits and operating margins this year as its transport business exits the doldrums.

VALEO

French vehicle components maker Valeo set higher mid-term sales and profit targets on Tuesday - seeking to reassure investors that they need not wait too long for returns on its investments in hybrid, electrified and self-driving cars.

VALLOUREC

The French tube-maker's credit rating was downgraded to B from B+ with a negative outlook.

