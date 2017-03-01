PARIS, March 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.4 percent by 0704 GMT.

AHOLD:

Ahold Delhaize, the operator of supermarket chains in the United States and Europe, on Wednesday reported fourth quarter pro forma underlying operating income that came in slightly above analysts’ estimates, driven by strong performance in the Netherlands and at its Delhaize America unit.

AIRBUS

Airbus said it had finalised the sale of its Germany-based Defence Electronics business to global investment firm KKR , following a series of approvals, including a green light from the German government.

Austria's Freedom Party (FPO) opened the door on Tuesday for a parliamentary inquiry into whether Airbus billed the government for bribes linked to the country's 2 billion-euro ($2.1 billion) order for combat aircraft.

AIR FRANCE KLM/LUFTHANSA:

The French and German flag carriers have urged the European Commission to counter what they say are unfair practices by Gulf airlines, seeking to influence the drafting of a new EU law.

AREVA:

French state-controlled nuclear group Areva said on Wednesday its 2016 full-year net loss had narrowed and that it had received no claims from customers following manufacturing irregularities at its Creusot Forges foundry.

CASINO

The French government said on Tuesday it had filed a lawsuit against French retail group Casino over what it described as illegal commercial practices with some of its suppliers.

FRENCH POLITICS:

European Union lawmakers "overwhelmingly" voted on Tuesday to lift the EU parliamentary immunity of French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen for tweeting pictures of Islamic State violence.

PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN

General Motors Chief Executive Mary Barra said the Detroit automaker is exploring opportunities with French automaker Peugeot (PSA), but declined to discuss a potential sale of its money-losing European Opel unit.

SUEZ:

French waste and water group Suez said 2016 core profit fell 3.6 percent, mainly because of slow growth at its European waste business and despite strong growth in Asia.

