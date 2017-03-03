PARIS, March 3 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 March futures up 0.24 percent at 0700 GMT

JCDECAUX

French outdoor advertising company JCDecaux is no longer planning to reduce investments in Britain, which it had considered following the country's vote to leave the European Union, after "a good first quarter", its co-CEO told Reuters.

ACCORHOTELS

AccorHotels has signed an agreement to take over the management of 26 hotels in Brazil, Europe's largest hotel group said on Thursday, continuing its expansion in the recession-hit South American country.

CARREFOUR

Real estate firm Carmila, controlled by French retailer Carrefour, aims to achieve a stock market listing this year through a merger with Cardety, another property firm linked to Carrefour, both companies said.

SOLOCAL Solocal said shareholders and new investors will hold 64.20 percent of its capital post-restructuring and creditors willl hold 35.80 percent.

EURONEXT

Euronext makes $10 million strategic investment in Algomi and says the existing pan-European partnership will be expanded globally to launch a new network of fixed income venues.

PSA GROUP

PSA Group and General Motors hope to announce the French carmaker's acquisition of Opel within days after narrowing differences on pension liabilities at GM's European division and other issues, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

CGG

CGG reports a fourth quarter loss of $279.8 million against a loss of $256.4 million a year ago. Says its recovery was pushed back in more difficult market conditions and expects its 2017 operating results to be in line with 2016.

GEMALTO

For 2017, Gemalto expects its profit from operations to be 500-520 mln euros.

SANOFI

Board of directors of the French drugmaker Sanofi proposed on Thursday Melanie Lee and Bernard Charles as new independent directors.

