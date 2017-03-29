PARIS, March 29 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0601 GMT.

AKZO NOBEL:

Elliott Advisors, the hedge fund with a 3.25 percent stake in Dutch paintmaker Akzo Nobel, has identified shareholders representing 25 percent of the company's owners who want it to engage in takeover talks with PPG Industries, according to Dutch newspaper FD.

EDF

The French state-owned utility announced the success of its share sale for an amount of approximately 4 bln euros ($4.34 bln).

ENGIE:

French energy major ENGIE said on Wednesday it will return its Pelican Point plant in South Australia to full capacity to help meet the renewable energy dependent state's power needs.

FRENCH POLITICS:

The faltering campaign of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon suffered another setback on Tuesday when magistrates placed his wife under formal investigation over allegations that he paid her for a fake parliamentary job.

Two French ministers will travel to French Guiana on Wednesday to seek a solution to protests sweeping the French territory in South America.

LAGARDERE

The French media group denied it is considering selling a stake in its retail division, following a report by BFM TV.

SANOFI

France's biggest drugmaker announced in a joint statement with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals the approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Dupixent for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

