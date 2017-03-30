PARIS, March 30 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were flat by 0623 GMT.

FRENCH POLITICS:

Former Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Wednesday he would vote for Emmanuel Macron in France's presidential election, becoming the biggest Socialist Party name to turn his back on its official candidate and support the centrist instead.

JCDECAUX

The French outdoor advertising company said German subsidiary WALL GmbH entered into short-term extension of Berlin advertising bus-shelter contract until end 2018.

PSA/ TOTAL

The French carmaker and the French oil and gas group renewed their partnership that comprises joint marketing initiatives and the recommendation of Total automotive lubricants to customers in PSA's networks.

SOITEC

The French semiconductor materials maker said it had ended a patent dispute with U.S. company Silicon Genesis Corp.

VIVENDI

The French media group is considering proposing its CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine as Telecom Italia's next chairman, four sources close to the matter said.

