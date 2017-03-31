PARIS, March 31 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC-40 April futures down 0.21 percent at 0606 GMT

DANONE

French food group Danone said on Friday it had decided to sell its U.S. subsidiary Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid closing of its acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave foods Co.

PERNOD RICARD

The drinks group said it had completed the sale of its Domecq Brandies & Wines business to Emperador Group and Gonzalez Byass.

GROUPE FLO

Groupe Flo said it has received an offer from Groupe Bertrand, terms and conditions are currently being examined.

TELEPERFORMANCE

The telemarketing services provider announced plans to expand its operations in China with new sites in Kunming and Foshan.

REXEL

Rexel said Laurent Delabarre had been appointed as group finance director and member of the executive committee.

EDF

French utility EDF is making progress with plans to export nuclear reactors to India and South Africa and says it is in talks with several other countries about nuclear projects.

