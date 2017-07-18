French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 18

July 18 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were down 0.2 percent by 0608 GMT.

Bnp Paribas:

The Federal Reserve announced on Monday it had fined BNP Paribas $246 million for "unsafe and unsound" practices in its foreign exchange markets, saying it had found deficiencies in the bank’s oversight and internal controls of its traders.

Fugro:

Fugro announced on Monday a contract to install new undersea power cable in South Australia.

Gecina:

Gecina reported on Monday a H1 recurrent net profit group share of 152.7‍​ million euros.

Nexans:

Nexans announced on Monday it was selected to supply 320 kv cables for "DolWin6" offshore DC Link to Tennet.

Orange/French Telecoms:

President Emmanuel Macron urged telecoms operators on Monday to roll out high-speed broadband across France by the end of 2020, two years earlier than a previous target.

Virbac:

Virbac reported on Monday a Q2 consolidated revenue of 234.8 million euros.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....