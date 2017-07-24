French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 24

July 24 (Reuters) - Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

French CAC futures were up 0.3 percent by 0605 GMT.

French Politics:

French President Emmanuel Macron's popularity rating has slumped by 10 percentage points this month, according to an Ifop poll on Sunday - the biggest decline for a new president since 1995.

Gemalto:

Dutch digital security company Gemalto issued its fourth profit warning since October on Friday, citing continued weakness in its SIM-card and U.S. payments operations. The company said it expects profit from operations for the second half of 2017 to be between 200-230 million euros.

Icade:

Property group raised its guidance.

Rubis Sca:

French company engaged in the storage and distribution of petroleum ‍launched a new equity line programme​ allowing to carry out successive equity issues within authorized limit of a par value 5.5 million euros​.

Societe De La Tour Eiffel:

French real estate holding and asset manager reported growth in H1 net profit to 8.0 million euros form 5.7 million euros a year ago.

St Gobain:

St Gobain said it had agreed to buy Kirson, a German construction products group with 2016 revenues of 27 million euros.

tf1:

TV group posted higher second quarter profits and confirmed its financial outlook.

Total:

Total SA's 225,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery was preparing to restart the reformer on Sunday night, about 24 hours after a pump failure shut the unit, said Gulf Coast market sources.

