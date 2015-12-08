PARIS Dec 8 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AIR FRANCE KLM

Air France KLM reported a 1.8 percent rise in passenger traffic in November and estimated the negative impact of the Nov. 13 militant attacks at around 50 million euros ($54.27 million).

EURONEXT

Euronext said it plans to appeal ruling by AMF Enforcement Committee, which imposed a 5 million euros fine against Euronext Paris.

EDF, KLEPIERRE

Euronext said on Monday EDF shares would no longer be part of France's main CAC 40 index from Dec. 21. Shares in real estate company Klepierre will join the index instead.

ORANGE, BOUYGUES

France's largest telecom operator, Orange SA, is in talks to buy telecommunication and media assets from Bouygues SA, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing sources.

VIVENDI, GAMELOFT

The French media group said on Monday it had recently raised its stake in video game developer Gameloft to 26.69 percent but that no decision had been taken at this stage regarding a potential public tender offer on Gameloft.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

The French commercial property specialist said on Monday it had signed an agreement to dispose of an office building in the Paris region for a net disposal price of approximately 267 million euros ($289.59 million).

CGG

The French seismic survey group said on Monday that oil major Total intended to support, if necessary, CGG's capital increase up to a maximum amount of 35 million euros ($37.96 million).

NRJ GROUP

The French media company denied allegations made by newspaper Le Figaro according to which NRJ was ready to consider an offer above 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion).

POLITICS

When far-right National Front leader Jean-Marie Le Pen made it to the second round of the 2002 presidential election, shocked voters and mainstream parties united to keep him out of power.

ECONOMY

0730 GMT Bank of France monthly GDP forecast

0745 GMT French Budget balance, trade

1100 OECD monthly leading indicators

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report..... ($1 = 0.9220 euros)