PARIS Dec 9 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
BOUYGUES, ILIAD
Bouygues Telecom, France's third-largest mobile telecoms
network operator, wants more than 2 billion euros from the
French government in compensation for alleged unfair competition
following rival Iliad's move into the mobile market in 2012,
newspaper Les Echos reported.
ORANGE, KPN
Dutch telecoms group KPN is among potential acquisitions
targets proposed to French counterpart Orange by its advisers,
the Wall Street Journal reported.
BNP PARIBAS
Fitch Ratings affirmed the bank's long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) at 'A+' and its Short-term IDR at 'F1'. Its
Viability Rating (VR) has been affirmed at 'a+' and its senior
debt at 'A+'/'F1'.
ILIAD
French businessman Xavier Niel holds options in Italian
phone group Telecom Italia that can be settled for
shares equal to a 10.2 percent stake, a filing with U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Tuesday.
Niel is the founder of French telecoms and cable group Iliad
and owns about 55 percent of business.
PROPERTIZE
The Dutch state will begin the process of selling
Propertize, the company created to handle the real estate
portfolio of collapsed and nationalised bank SNS Reaal, in
January, the state agency in charge said.
AREVA
Details of the recapitalisation of the struggling
state-controlled nuclear group will not emerge until early 2016
and not by the end of the year as previously stated, Economy
Minister Emmanuel Macron told Parliament.
Separately, U.S. engineering firm Westinghouse Electric
Company is interested in buying Areva assets, Dow Jones
newswires reported Westinghouse Chief Executive Danny Roderick
as saying.
