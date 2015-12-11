PARIS Dec 11 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 index futures down 0.28 percent at 0752 GMT

ENGIE

French gas and power group Engie plans to announce the sale of its thermal power generation plants in United States, and others could follow, financial daily Les Echos reported.

ORANGE, BOUYGUES

France's Economy Minister said he did not oppose in principle a consolidation of the country's telecoms sector to three operators from four, as state-controlled telecoms group Orange started talks about possibly buying a stake in Bouygues Telecom.

RENAULT

Eleventh-hour talks to resolve a power struggle over French government influence at Renault are making headway, sources said, ahead of a Friday deadline set by the carmaker and Japanese alliance partner Nissan.

PERNOD

Pernod Ricard is confident about the holiday season in the United States, the world's biggest spirits market and the French group's top market, its regional head said on Thursday.

VEOLIA

Veolia is due to announce a new plan to cut costs by 150-200 million euros a year for the next three years but must convince investors it can boost earnings and dividend for its stock to keep rising, analysts said.

CNP

French insurance group CNP Assurances said on Wednesday it had signed a preliminary memorandum of understanding with French state-owned Banque Postale to renew their distribution partnership another 10 years.

AIRBUS

A decline in aircraft orders this year shows the order cycle is peaking after five years of torrid growth, industry experts said on Thursday, raising speculation that Boeing Co and Airbus may be forced to scale back higher production rates planned for coming years.

ELIOR

The French catering group said it beat the organic sales growth target it had set itself for the year to end Sept 2015 thanks to a good performances by its international units, acquisitions and a positive foreign exchange impact.

PUBLICIS

Traders said they expected the stock to fall in early trading after a report said it had lost L'Oreal as a client in the United States.

BELGIAN BANKS

A report from ratings agency Fitch said economic recovery was driving a stable outlook for the major Benelux banks.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....