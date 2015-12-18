PARIS Dec 17 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

TF1, BOUYGUES, NEXTRADIOTV, VIVENDI, M6

France's media watchdog gave the go ahead for the LCI 24-hour TV news channel to be broadcast on the free TNT digital system, overturning an earlier decision that LCI owners said threatened the channel's very existence.

CASINO

Shares in the French retailer Casino fell more than 10 percent on Thursday after research firm Muddy Waters, founded by short-seller Carson Block, said it was one of the "most overvalued and misunderstood" companies it had ever come across.

AREVA

French nuclear group Areva revised its 2015 target for net cashflow from operating activities on Thursday, saying it is now expected to be about minus 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) compared to an initial forecast of minus 1.7 billion to minus 1.3 billion euros.

RENAULT

French carmaker said on Thursday it would accelerate the development of cleaner diesel vehicles in response to the Volkswagen emissions-cheating scandal.

VIVENDI

Vivendi acquired a majority stake in Radionomy Group.

ECONOMY

The attacks in Paris last month will weigh on French economic growth only briefly in the fourth quarter before France resumes more stable growth in 2016, the official statistics agency, INSEE, forecast on Thursday.

