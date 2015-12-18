PARIS Dec 17 Below are company-related news and
stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact
on the region's markets or individual stocks.
TF1, BOUYGUES, NEXTRADIOTV, VIVENDI, M6
France's media watchdog gave the go ahead for the LCI
24-hour TV news channel to be broadcast on the free TNT digital
system, overturning an earlier decision that LCI owners said
threatened the channel's very existence.
CASINO
Shares in the French retailer Casino fell more than 10
percent on Thursday after research firm Muddy Waters, founded by
short-seller Carson Block, said it was one of the "most
overvalued and misunderstood" companies it had ever come across.
AREVA
French nuclear group Areva revised its 2015
target for net cashflow from operating activities on Thursday,
saying it is now expected to be about minus 1.2 billion euros
($1.3 billion) compared to an initial forecast of minus 1.7
billion to minus 1.3 billion euros.
RENAULT
French carmaker said on Thursday it would accelerate the
development of cleaner diesel vehicles in response to the
Volkswagen emissions-cheating scandal.
VIVENDI
Vivendi acquired a majority stake in Radionomy Group.
ECONOMY
The attacks in Paris last month will weigh on French
economic growth only briefly in the fourth quarter before France
resumes more stable growth in 2016, the official statistics
agency, INSEE, forecast on Thursday.
