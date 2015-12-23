PARIS Dec 23 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

SANOFI

The drugmaker said it submitted a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its investigational fixed-ratio combination of insulin glargine and lixisenatide, which would be administered as a single daily injection for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

SOCIETE GENERALE

The French bank said its Common Equity Tier 1 ratio was above minimum regulatory requirements and that it would stick to its policy of strengthening it over time.

AREVA

Standard & Poor's said it had downgraded the nuclear reactor maker to 'B+' from 'BB-'.

VALEO

The French car parts maker said it agreed to buy bus air conditioning supplier Spheros from Deutsche Beteiligungs AG . Spheros has annual revenue of around 250 million euros.

CARMAT

The French company said a third patient, who was implanted with one of its artificial hearts on April 8, died on Dec. 18.

ECONOMY

0745 GMT France's consumer spending figures for November

0745 GMT France's third-quarter revised GDP figures

