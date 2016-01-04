PARIS Jan 4 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

ORANGE, BOUYGUES

France's state-controlled telecoms group signed a confidentiality agreement with the media-to-construction conglomerate with a view to buying its telecoms arm for 10 billion euros ($10.86 billion) in cash and shares, a French newspaper said on Sunday.

ENGIE

Electrabel, the Belgian arm of French group Engie, shut down the Doel 1 nuclear reactor in northern Belgium late on Saturday because of a problem with an alternator.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....