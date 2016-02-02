PARIS Feb 2 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 February futures down 0.32 percent at 0723 GMT

TOTAL

French oil and gas major Total has signed liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreements with Indonesia's state-owned company Pertamina which will expand Total's presence in Asia, the firm said on Tuesday.

PSA

PSA Peugeot Citroen will recall 2,484 Peugeot 4007 cars in Russia because of possible problems with their electronics systems, Russian state standards agency Rosstandart said on Tuesday.

VALLOUREC

Vallourec's VLLP.PA share price slide has made it more vulnerable to a hostile takeover as the French pipe maker prepares a state-backed capital increase, Chief Executive Philippe Crouzet said on Tuesday.

SANOFI

Sanofi said on Tuesday that its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines division has launched a vaccine research and development project targeting prevention of the Zika virus.

Sanofi and Merck said to consider exiting vaccine joint venture - Bloomberg reports

BANKS - London-based bank HSBC has lost an appeal against the launch of a formal investigation in France into allegations it helped customers dodge tax, two sources told Reuters on Monday. - European Union plans to align global and European rules on writing down debt at collapsing banks will be rethought following concerns raised by lenders and member states, people familiar with the situation said on Monday.

BNP PARIBAS France's largest bank plans to simplify the legal structure of its wealth management operations within the group in some of its branches in France and Asia, according to a statement by the FO banking trade union.

VINCI French construction group Vinci announced a double contract win for Eurovia to deliver highway maintenance services in the United Kingdom.

EDF

French power group EDF slightly exceeded its nuclear power production expectations last year and expects fo further raise production in 2017 and 2018, French daily Les Echos reports.

