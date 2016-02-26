PARIS Feb 26 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC 40 futures up 1.14 pct at 0756 GMT

AREVA

French state-controlled nuclear group Areva reported a 2 billion euro 2015 net loss, saying half was due to additional provisions for its Finland reactor project and the rest to restructuring and impairments related to market conditions.

ELIOR

Elior Participations confirmed its full year guidance after net income rose to 28 million euros in the first quarter from 20 milllion euros a year ago.

IMERYS

French metals group Imerys said it had entered into exclusive negotiations with Omya AG to form a 50-50 technology joint venture to promote the research and development of Micro Fibrillated Cellulose (MFC).

SAINT GOBAIN

The French building materials group said it expected earnings to improve further this year despite a volatile economic outlook.

HAVAS

The French ad agency said it expected it expected revenue growth to at least match or better the 2-3 percent growth expected for the broader market.

D'ITEREN

The Belgian car importer forecast a stable to slightly lower pre-tax profit for 2016 after performing ahead of expectations in 2015 and increasing its dividend.

EUROPCAR

The French car hire company said it was sticking to earning guidance given at the time of its IPO and planned to pay a didvidend from 2017 with a payout ratio of 30 percent.

DASSAULT AVIATION

The maker of Falcon business jets and Rafale fighters said 2015 sales rose 13.5 percent to 4.176 billion euros.

ECONOMY

The French economy grew 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2015 from the previous three months, the INSEE statistics agency said, revising the figure up from a preliminary estimate of 0.2 percent.

French consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in February, unexpectedly giving a negative 12-month inflation rate of -0.1 percent, the INSEE statistics agency said in a preliminary estimate.

French consumer spending rose 0.6 percent in January from December as spending on energy bounced back amid cold weather, in line with expectations, data released by the INSEE statistics agency showed.

