PARIS May 31 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

PEUGEOT PSA CITROEN

The Peugeot family plans to hold informal talks with the French government on Tuesday to discuss the future of its stake in carmaker Peugeot PSA Citroen, a source said on Monday.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

Air France-KLM is entering exclusive negotiations with China's HNA Group to sell a stake in its catering business Servair, the Franco-Dutch airline group said on Monday.

LVMH

French luxury goods group LVMH has appointed Fabio d'Angelantonio as the next chief executive of high-end textile and clothing company Loro Piana, it said on Monday.

STRIKES IN FRANCE

Air France pilots voted on Monday to go on strike and oil storage workers extended a job walkout, compounding the French government's woes as it scrambled to calm rolling protests against labour reforms ahead of the Euro soccer tournament.

As Paris tourism struggles to overcome last November's Islamist attacks, the world's most visited city faces a new threat: a wave of protests and further planned strikes, tourism officials warned on Monday.

President Francois Hollande said there was no turning back on a bill to loosen France's rigid labour regulations and that the principles behind the most contentious proposal handing firms more scope to negotiate working conditions must remain in place.

Pan-European market data: European Equities speed guide................... FTSE Eurotop 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors..................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................

Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items......... CAC-40................. Paris items............ World Indices..................................... Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... European Asset Allocation........................

Reuters News at a glance: Top News............. Equities.............. Main oil report........... Main currency report.....