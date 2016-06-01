PARIS, June 1 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AHOLD

The Dutch operator of supermarkets in the United States and Netherlands, reported on Wednesday first-quarter earnings that beat analyst expectations, with underlying operating profits of 449 million euros ($499 million).

CREDIT MUTUEL ARKEA

Rating's agency Moody's said it had put a negative outlook on its long-term Aa3 deposit rating for the French bank on the likelihood of it exiting the broader Credit Mutual group.

AIRBUS

Germany has no plans to sell its 11 percent stake in Europe's largest aerospace company, a senior German government official said on Tuesday.

BIOMERIEUX

The French biotech firm said it was buy Hyglos for 24 million euros to expand its offering to the detection of endo-toxins in pharmaceutical products.

SOPRA STERIA, AXWAY

The French consulting group said it is buying a 8.62 percent stake worth 38.6 million euros in French software firm Axway from French bank Societe Generale.

AREVA

The French nuclear group said a quality audit at its Le Creusot plant revealed irregular findings in the manufacturing tracking records of some equipment though the mechanical integrity of components was not in question.

