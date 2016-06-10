PARIS, June 10 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC-40 June futures down 0.22 pct at 0654 GMT
PSA GROUP
The Peugeot family is ready to consider raising its stake in
the carmaker it controlled up until a government-backed bailout
in 2014, key members of the founding clan said in a joint
newspaper interview.
DASSAULT SYSTEMES
French IT services group re-affirms its 2019 Non-IFRS EPS
objective of about 3.50 euros per share.
AIRBUS, DASSAULT AVIATION
The European planemaker said it had completed the sale of
its remaining stae in Dassault Aviation, ending a longstanding
arrangement to warehouse shares in the maker of combat and
business jets on behalf of the French government.
UBISOFT
The French video games maker said it would close its
Casablanca studio, which employs 48 people. The studio will ceas
production on June 13.
LDLC Com
The French seller and distributor of computer and multimedia
equipment reported a full-year net profit of 7.9 million euros
versus 5.8 million euros a year ago.
GROUPE PIZZORNO ENVIRONMENT
The French waste management services company said
first-quarter revenue fell to 51.1 million euros from 52.6
million a year ago.
EUROPCAR
The French car rental firm announced the acquisition of
Bluemove by Ubeeqo.
Pan-European market data:
European Equities speed guide...................
FTSE Eurotop 300 index..............................
DJ STOXX index......................................
Top 10 STOXX sectors...........................
Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors......................
Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.....................
Top 25 European pct gainers.......................
Top 25 European pct losers........................
Main stock markets:
Dow Jones............... Wall Street report .....
Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............
FTSE 100............... London report...........
Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt items.........
CAC-40................. Paris items............
World Indices.....................................
Reuters survey of world bourse outlook.........
European Asset Allocation........................
Reuters News at a glance:
Top News.............
Equities..............
Main oil report...........
Main currency report.....
($1 = 0.8839 euros)