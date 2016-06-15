PARIS, June 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

AREVA

The French state plans to keep at least two thirds of the capital of a new nuclear fuel company NewCo that will be split off from nuclear group Areva and will invite strategic investors to buy a one third stake, Areva said on Wednesday.

SCHNEIDER

British software maker Aveva Group Plc said on Wednesday that preliminary discussions with Schneider Electric SE had ended, without giving reasons for the termination.

MARIE BRIZARD WINE AND SPIRITS

Marie Brizard Wine & Spirits and its Polish subsidiaries said they exit their continuation plan.

ORANGE

French number one telecoms operator Orangeis open to merger moves in Europe with the aim to become one of the two biggest regional companies in the sector, Chief Executive Officer Stephane Richard said on Tuesday.

ZODIAC

Zodiac Aerospace reaffirmed financial targets for 2015/16 as it posted a 5.9 percent rise in nine-month revenues.

EURAZEO

Eurazeo said it completed its investment in the Swiss hotel management schools Glion & Les Roches.

GECINA

French commercial property group Gecina sweetened its offer for Fonciere de Paris (FdP) on Tuesday.

AIR FRANCE

Air France said on Tuesday four days of strikes by French pilots would cost the airline more than 40 million euros.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Societe Generale's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a'. The bank's debt ratings have also been affirmed.

