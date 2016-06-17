PARIS, June 17 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

CAC40 futures up 0.75 pct at 0645 GMT

EDF

A Chinese investment in France's high-voltage network would be a sensitive issue and utility EDF's grid unit, RTE, is not in talks with Chinese counterpart China State Grid, as part of a plan to open its capital, RTE's chief executive said on Thursday.

ENGIE

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said outcry over Russia's plan to double its gas pipeline to Germany went beyond legal issues as the project would alter the EU's gas market landscape, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

ARCELORMITTAL

The steelmaker is preparing to shed about 10 percent of its 17,200 strong workforce in France through the sale of two subsidiaries; Solustil, which makes steel for car bodies, and WireSolutions, which makes fencing wire and nails, a report in Le Figaro newspaper said.

TECHNIP

The French oil services company signed a definitive merger deal with its U.S. partner FMC 1.usa.gov/1UlUVhk

SIGNAUX GIROD

The company said its first half net loss group share shrank to 1.1 mln euros bit.ly/1OsEYa1

EUTELSAT

The satellite operator issued a 500 mln euro bond bit.ly/1US3VuE Moody's assigns Baa3 rating.

BNP

Spain is investigating staff of the French banks and Spanish counterpart Santander over their roles in tax case-report bloom.bg/1Q96mKA

ECONOMY

The French economy will grow faster than expected this year, national statistics office INSEE said, as the boost to companies and consumers from cheaper energy and borrowing costs starts to feed through to the jobs market.

