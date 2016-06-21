PARIS, June 21 Below are company-related news
and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an
impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
CAC40 futures +0.08 pct at 0638 GMT
AXA
The French insurer set lower earnings growth expectations
for the coming years in a strategic plan incoming CEO Thomas
Buberl has plotted to cope with historically low interest rates.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank said that 83 percent of its shareholders had
opted to take their dividend in shares.
EURONEXT
The CEO of the pan-European financial market operator
reiterated in an interview with the Financial Times that it
remains on the look out for tie-up opportunities.
NICOX
The French ophthalmic drug firm said the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration had accepted a new drug application for eye drops
to treat allergic conjunctivitis and given it priority review
status.
BOLLORE, VIVENDI
Groupe Bollore said its stake in Vivendi increased to 15.33
percent from 14.35 percent after the French media to telecoms
group cancelled 86.9 million shares.
BNP PARIBAS, SOCIETE GENERALE CREDIT
AGRICOLE
French banks may pull back from London if Britons vote to
leave the European Union in a referendum this week, the French
central bank said in its biannual risk report on Monday.
VOLTALIA
The French renewable energy company said it was in advanced
talks to purchase Portugal's Martifer Solar for 9 million euros.
